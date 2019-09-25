  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, sacramento county

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The latest on a big rig crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday:

2:18 p.m.

California Highway Patrol says the crashed big rig has been moved to the center median on I-5 so that traffic can flow through.

All lanes on I-5 are now open, but expect traffic to be slow in the area for the time being.

It’s still unclear exactly what led up to the big rig crashing.

1:38 p.m.

A big rig crash on Interstate 5 has traffic backing up in both directions near Elk Grove early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened a little before 12:30 p.m. just south of Hood-Franklin Road.

Caltrans says the big rig that overturned was reportedly carrying about 20,000 pounds of cheese.

No one was injured in the crash, CHP says.

All northbound lanes are blocked and drivers are being advised to use Highway 99 instead. CHP says it could take up to two hours to clean up the mess.

Traffic is backing up on both north and southbound sides of I-5.

Updates to follow. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply