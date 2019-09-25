ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The latest on a big rig crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday:

2:18 p.m.

California Highway Patrol says the crashed big rig has been moved to the center median on I-5 so that traffic can flow through.

All lanes on I-5 are now open, but expect traffic to be slow in the area for the time being.

It’s still unclear exactly what led up to the big rig crashing.

***Update 2:10 pm****

The big rig has been moved into the center median. All lanes are now open but traffic is slow through the area. Please drive carefully at this location. https://t.co/6Jk6FrCGJw — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) September 25, 2019

1:38 p.m.

A big rig crash on Interstate 5 has traffic backing up in both directions near Elk Grove early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened a little before 12:30 p.m. just south of Hood-Franklin Road.

Northbound I-5 is closed at Walnut Grove in @CHPSouthSac's area due to an overturned semi-truck. Please avoid the area. Alternate routes are encouraged, use SR-99 or Franklin Blvd. The Southbound fastland (#1 lane) is also closed. We do not have an expected time of opening. pic.twitter.com/xO2jYRqm5K — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) September 25, 2019

Caltrans says the big rig that overturned was reportedly carrying about 20,000 pounds of cheese.

No one was injured in the crash, CHP says.

All northbound lanes are blocked and drivers are being advised to use Highway 99 instead. CHP says it could take up to two hours to clean up the mess.

Traffic is backing up on both north and southbound sides of I-5.

Updates to follow.