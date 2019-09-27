Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The search is on for carjacking and kidnapping suspects who took a Jeep Grand Wagoneer and its owner around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning near Penryn.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was released from the vehicle unharmed. Detectives said the vehicle is a mid-80s to early 90s blue Jeep Grand Wagoneer with wood paneling.
They said the driver is a caucasian male, 350-400 pounds. The second suspect is a caucasian male with black slicked-back hair, and a goatee. He was reportedly armed with a handgun.
If you have any information regarding the crime or the vehicle, please call the non-emergency line at 530-886-5375.