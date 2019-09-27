  • CBS13On Air

Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Northbound Highway 99 in south Sacramento was shut down for a time Friday morning after a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was involved in a collision.

The scene is near Highway 99 and Fruitridge Road.

Sacramento police say the crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. CHP says the officer was apparently

CHP officials say the officer was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries. He’s expected to survive, authorities say.

The name of the officer has not been released, but officials say he has been with CHP for 10 years.

All northbound lanes were blocked for a time, but two right lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Caltrans says they expect the freeway to be fully back open by around 9 a.m. Drivers should expect residual traffic through the morning.

 

Comments
  1. Carolyn Mannarino says:
    September 27, 2019 at 7:25 am

    Pray that this CHP Officer will be ok after this major crash. I pray Angels will be with him and his family at this time.

    Reply

