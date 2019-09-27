Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — A small plane made an emergency landing on southbound Highway 99 south of the Crows Landing exit, according to Modesto police.
Police said only the pilot was on board at the time. The pilot was able to walk away from the incident.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said the plane caught fire and burned up after landing.
No other injuries have been reported, additionally, no vehicles on the road were affected.
Caltrans said all southbound lanes of the highway are blocked due to the incident. There is no estimated time of reopening.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday.
The CHP is investigating the incident.
