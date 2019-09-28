DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Ready, set, snow!
Cold air hovering over the Sierra brought in snow this weekend, and the winter weather also caused havoc for campers trying to stay warm.
As of Saturday afternoon, snow began falling as fast as the temperature at Donner Summit.
Several Sacramento area families wanting a weekend getaway got a chilly welcome from Mother Nature.
They say they did know about the cool mountain weather but were surprised how temperatures raced up and down the scale bringing in warm air to snow.
“We absolutely want to see some snow, hail and then head back to Loomis,” said Terri Ivaldi, who was camping with her family.
Most campers told CBS13 they’ll be gone by Sunday afternoon just as another round of heavy snow is heading their way.