FOLSOM (CBS13) — The Folsom Renaissance Faire was evacuated this evening due to a heavy thunderstorm, a Folsom Fire Department spokesperson said.

Folsom firefighters and police were called out to the scene at Folsom Lions Park at approximately 7:15 p.m. to put a shelter in place for about 400 workers and actors.

RELATED: Tornado Warning Issued For Yolo, Solano Counties

Folsom Fire Department designated the community center located at Lions Park as a shelter until the heavy rain, thunder and lightning passed.

The shelter was in place for less than an hour. No injuries were reported.

The Folsom Renaissance Faire is expected to be open as scheduled on Sunday.

