SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in San Joaquin County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a firearm and methamphetamine, The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed.
Both occupants — Randy Grimes, 34, and Kayla Taylor, 24 — were found to be on probation.
A search of the vehicle led deputies to find a firearm hidden in the passenger side of the vehicle with the serial number removed and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Both suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
As Taylor was being booked, the Sheriff’s Office said she was found to be in possession of heroin and a digital scale.