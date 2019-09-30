CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputy patrol car over the weekend, injuring the Deputy.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 10 pm, the Deputy was driving eastbound near Spicer Meadow Reservoir in response to a report of a missing hunter. A 42-year-old driver was driving westbound and swerved into the eastbound lane. The Deputy tried to swerve but the two cars collided.
SWIPE TO SEE PICTURES OF THE HEAD-ON CRASH
California Highway Patrol investigated and arrested the driver, John Ueda, for two driving with a blood-alcohol level above .08, a DUI accident causing injury, and driving on a suspended license. He was booked into jail on 130-thousand dollars bail.
The Deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries.