CAMARILLO (CBS13/AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular gas has pushed past $4 in California, according to AAA.
This comes as the average U.S. price of gas has spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $2.73.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that jump results mostly from a drone attack this month on Saudi Arabia’s key oil processing facility. The attack briefly slashed the nation’s crude production in half before being restored.
Still, the price at the pump is 18 cents lower than it was a year ago.
In California, AAA says the average price of a regular gallon of gas is now $4.029. The highest average price in the nation is $3.94 a gallon in San Francisco.
Sacramento’s average gas price for a gallon of regular is up to $3.920.
The average price of diesel is also up 7 cents, to $3.07 per gallon.
