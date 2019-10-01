  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:foothill farms, sacramento county

FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after an early morning shooting in the Foothill Farms area left at least one person hurt.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. along the 6000 block of Springhaven Circle.

One gunshot victim was taken to the hospital, deputies say. That person was alert and talking, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Investigators are now at the scene trying to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply