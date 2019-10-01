Comments
FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after an early morning shooting in the Foothill Farms area left at least one person hurt.
The incident happened just after 5 a.m. along the 6000 block of Springhaven Circle.
One gunshot victim was taken to the hospital, deputies say. That person was alert and talking, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Investigators are now at the scene trying to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released.