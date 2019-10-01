



AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who punched a 73-year-old man in a parking lot.

The man who was beaten is Neil Starr. He said the rage he witnessed was unbelievable and it was all over having to wait in a parking lot.

“He literally got out, grabbed me by the shirt and just bam…I could feel everything just split apart, then he hit me again in the eye,” Starr said.

Neil Starr said blood was everywhere after the attack within seconds of arriving at the Dollar General in Buckhorn.

“I was waiting for a woman to push her shopping cart. He was screaming, yelling, raced around me and almost hit her,” Starr said.

Starr said that’s how the rage started. The man who pulled up behind him apparently just didn’t want to wait.

“I got out and went close to his car. I got out and literally just hit the window and I said, ‘What are you, crazy?” Starr said.

Starr said he was blindsided by a big, buff man decades younger than him.

“I’m a senior citizen. What are you doing? Ya know?” Starr said.

Fellow Dollar General shoppers have all heard about the attack and can’t believe it.

“I thought, ‘Oh my god’ what a turd the person that did that to him?” said Rosemarie Shelton.

Shelton said what happened to Starr is just wrong and she’s got a message for the suspect: “Your mother would be ashamed of you if you were raised the right way.”

Starr loves this community and has lived here for forty years. Amid physical and mental trauma, he’s finding a way to see the glass half full.

“I can take a punch but let’s not try it again,” Starr said.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect they’re looking for is a white man in his mid-twenties driving a tan or brown Honda sedan.