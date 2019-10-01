  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pothole on northbound Interstate 5 in Downtown Sacramento damaged several cars before being dealt with, officials say.

Caltrans says the pothole was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near J Street.

Work crews went out to deal with the pothole and had it fixed within 10 minutes of that first report, officials say.

Still, several cars had their tires damaged by the pothole. It’s unclear how many cars were damaged.

The work caused a short-lived back-up on I-5 early Tuesday afternoon. The road is now clear.

