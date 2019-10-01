Comments
LATHROP (CBS13) — A man was arrested Monday for threatening to shoot his coworkers in San Joaquin County.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Bernardeau reportedly told his coworkers at the Wayfair Warehouse he would come to work and shoot them.
Bernardeau also reportedly showed a picture of him holding a gun.
Though Bernardeau told the deputy he did not intend to follow through, the sheriff’s department said criminal threats are not to be taken lightly.
Bernardeau was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail.