CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A former Denny’s restaurant in Carmichael will go up in flames Wednesday night as part of a training exercise.

Located at Manzanita Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard, the restaurant has been out of business for a while. So for the past week, in coordination with the property owner, firefighters have been using the building for training exercises.

Wednesday’s exercise will provide a rare opportunity for firefighters for a nighttime live fire training drill, Sacramento Metro Fire officials say.

The fire training drill is set to begin around 10 p.m. and last until Thursday morning.

