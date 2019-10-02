  • CBS13On Air

Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 10-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting in Stockton Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The Stockton Police Department says the girl was in her backyard along the 400 block of East Clay Street when, a little before 4:30 p.m., she was struck by gunfire.

She was then rushed to the hospital.

The suspect was seen getting into a car and taking off, but very few distinguishing details about the suspect or his car have been released at this point.

Officers say girl suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Police are still investigating the incident.

