SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – Four people were killed after a wrong-way crash on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco overnight.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. and involved a taxi and another car just south of Third Street, Officer Bert Diaz said.
Multiple reports came in to police of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the highway — first at the I-280 junction, then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp.
The driver of the Volkswagen has only been identified as a woman between 30-40 years old. The taxi driver was a 60-year-old man. That man, and a male and a female passenger in the taxi were all pronounced dead at the scene.
