  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Highway 101, San Francisco News


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – Four people were killed after a wrong-way crash on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco overnight.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. and involved a taxi and another car just south of Third Street, Officer Bert Diaz said.

Multiple reports came in to police of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the highway — first at the I-280 junction, then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp.

The driver of the Volkswagen has only been identified as a woman between 30-40 years old. The taxi driver was a 60-year-old man. That man, and a male and a female passenger in the taxi were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Click/tap here for more details on CBSSF.com.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply