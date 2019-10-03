SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The new “Joker” movie prompted an increased police presence at Sacramento-area theaters Thursday. It comes after harmful online posts by extremists.
The FBI released what they’re hoping to be life-saving tips if violence breaks out in the theater. They say you should identify two escape routes, and run, hide, fight if in an active shooting situation.
The warning comes as critics fear similar violence following the theater shooting during the “Batman” movie in 2012, where 12 people were killed.
Some believe the extra caution might be extreme, but even a “Joker” fan says it makes sense. Robert Wert saw the movie twice on Thursday.
“It’s just one of those things that can happen anywhere these days. Actually, that’s kinda what the movie itself says on-screen”, Wert said.
Most area theaters are also prohibiting fans from wearing Joker makeup and costumes.