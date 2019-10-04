  • CBS13On Air

Citrus Heights News

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A Citrus Heights casino has launched an investigation into allegations of cheating during live poker broadcasts.

On Wednesday, Stones Gambling Hall temporarily halted all broadcasted games and tweeted on Thursday that they were assembling an independent investigation team due to the allegations.

The cheating allegations are centered around a frequent player at the gambling hall who has participated in the “Stones Live” events.

As of Friday morning, no further details regarding the investigation has been released.

