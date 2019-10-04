CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A Citrus Heights casino has launched an investigation into allegations of cheating during live poker broadcasts.
On Wednesday, Stones Gambling Hall temporarily halted all broadcasted games and tweeted on Thursday that they were assembling an independent investigation team due to the allegations.
(1/4) .@StonesGambling is committed to the integrity of our games. We have been alarmed by allegations of unfair play occurring during the streamed broadcasts of our “Stones Live” games and have acted quickly to investigate.
— Stones Gambling Hall (@StonesGambling) October 3, 2019
The cheating allegations are centered around a frequent player at the gambling hall who has participated in the “Stones Live” events.
As of Friday morning, no further details regarding the investigation has been released.