TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 34-year-old Madera man was arrested Friday on suspicion of throwing rocks at passing vehicles on Highway 108 in Jamestown, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.
Upon responding to the scene, a sheriff’s detective located 34-year-old Joshua Williams, who matched the description of the suspect. As the detective was trying to investigate, Williams continued walking away.
The sheriff’s office said Williams resisted and engaged in an altercation with the detective. At this point, several vehicles were stopped and parked along the highway.
A passerby then stepped in and assisted the officer in detaining Williams.