PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A dramatic crash on Interstate 80 in Placer County early Sunday morning left a car wedged under a big rig, Cal Fire said.
The vehicle was dragged several hundred feet before the truck was able to come to a stop.
The crash happened on eastbound I-80 near Secret Town Road, officials said.
The driver of the car claims she fell asleep at the wheel and ran into the moving truck.
She was able to get herself out of the car before help arrived. No major injuries reported.