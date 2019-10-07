Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Country pop duo Dan + Shay are embarking on their first headlining arena tour next year and will be making a stop in Sacramento.

The duo announced their new 35-date tour on Monday. They released their latest single “10,000 Hours” last week. Featuring Justin Bieber, the track has quickly racked up tens of millions of streams.

Dan + Shay have an Oct. 24, 2020 date at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

With Dan + Shay’s upcoming concert, 2020 is shaping up to be a busy year for the Golden 1 Center. Billie Eilish, Celine Dion and Miranda Lambert are among the major acts who have announced 2020 concerts at the arena.

