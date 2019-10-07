Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after he allegedly set fire to a home in Stockton over the weekend.
The incident happened early Sunday afternoon along the 2000 block of Superior Street.
Stockton police say officers responded to help investigate a house fire in the area. Officers found that the fire was intentionally set and the suspect was still in the area.
That suspect, 48-year-old Enrique Ochoa, was arrested and is now facing an arson charge. Police suspect a domestic violence incident led up to the house being set on fire.
One person suffered burns in the fire, officers say.