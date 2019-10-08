NATOMAS (CBS13) — Police say an Inderkum High School student was injured in a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sacramento police, the incident happened on the 4900 block of Natomas Boulevard at 3:50 p.m. They confirmed two high school students were involved, and one was transported to an area hospital.
In a letter sent to parents, the school said the incident took place in a North Natomas apartment complex. The school went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon while police pursued the suspect.
The condition of the injured student is unknown at this time.
Inderkum said this appears to be an isolated incident, but they plan on having “an increased adult presence on campus this week.”
Officers have detained a suspect and said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.