(CBS13) — Some school districts have decided to cancel school Wednesday, in wake of the planned PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are expected to affect nearly 800,000 customers.
Here is a running list of school districts, and individual campuses, that have announced closures Wednesday. (this list will be updated as more schools announce closures.)
Amador County Unified School District
El Dorado Union High School
Gold Oak Union School District
Rescue Union School District
Solano Community College (all four campuses)