Filed Under:Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Public Safety Power Shutoff, School Closures

(CBS13) — Some school districts have decided to cancel school Wednesday, in wake of the planned PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are expected to affect nearly 800,000 customers.

Here is a running list of school districts, and individual campuses, that have announced closures Wednesday. (this list will be updated as more schools announce closures.)

Amador County Unified School District

El Dorado Union High School

Gold Oak Union School District

Rescue Union School District

Solano Community College (all four campuses)

