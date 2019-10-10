  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMEvil
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California law, sexual harrassment, Workplace Harassment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation extending the window of time for workers to file harassment, discrimination or retaliation complaints with the state from one to three years.

Newsom announced Thursday he signed that law and others aimed at boosting workplace protections.

Another bill bans employers from forcing workers to enter into arbitration agreements, which waive a number of rights including the ability to sue.

Former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed similar versions of both bills.

Both were written partly in response to the #MeToo movement that saw a rise in women coming forward with stories of sexual harassment.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the author of the arbitration bill, says forcing workers to sign such agreements can leave vulnerable workers subject to harassment and discrimination.

Comments

Leave a Reply