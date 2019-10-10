WATCH:Fire at Broderick Boat Ramp in West Sacramento
DAVIS (CBS13) – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a two-alarm fire at a retirement home in Davis late Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the University Retirement Community along Shasta Drive.

Davis police, who responded to the scene help with the incident, said the fire happened between the ceiling and the floor above the skilled nursing area.

Everyone inside was evacuated to a different part of the building. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident.

