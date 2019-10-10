Comments
ROSEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT (CBS13) — Roseville police arrested a former Folsom Police Lieutenant Wednesday on charges of stalking, electronic eavesdropping, and illegal use of monitoring equipment.
Police said 45-year-old John Lewis was employed as Folsom PD Lieutenant at the time of the offenses. The police department said Lewis’ victim was someone he knows.
The Folsom Police Department assisted Roseville with the investigation into Lewis’ activity.
Lewis’ bail was set at $150,000.
The city of Folsom said Lewis resigned from the Folsom Police Department on Sept. 24 of this year.
This is an ongoing investigation.