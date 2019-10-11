Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man convicted of the murder and abuse of 22-month-old twins has been sentenced to 31 years to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.
On May 3, Taylor Montgomery-Gutzman and Rebecca Thomas, the children’s mother, were found guilty of the strangulation death of one of the twins and the felony abuse of the other.
Investigators said Thomas saw evidence of child abuse on her twins and was instructed to seek medical help for the injuries. Instead, prosecutors said she left her children with Taylor Montgomery-Gutzman, who strangled one of the twins in 2016.
Thomas was previously sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.