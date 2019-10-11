  • CBS13On Air

Sacramento News

5:50 p.m. Update: The Sacramento Police Department said they located 10-year-old runaway Tanieceya Friday evening.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department needs the community’s help in locating a 10-year-old runaway from a local elementary school.

Tanieceya, age 10, is about 4 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds and has 6 braided ponytails and was last seen running northbound on 73rd Street from Marin Avenue at around 2:22 p.m., the department says.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a maroon polo shirt, tan pants, gray Jordan shoes, and a glittery pink Shopkins backpack.

If located or seen, please contact 911.

