CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A burglary suspect was arrested Saturday afternoon after leading deputies on a chase through Citrus Heights and crashing into another vehicle causing injuries to a civilian, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., a pursuit began when deputies located a yellow Scion wanted by Citrus Heights PD for burglary.
Deputies said the suspect, a white male in his 60s, ran a red light on Madison Avenue and Dewey Drive and crashed into a civilian car.
The suspect was not cooperating while authorities were trying to arrest him, which led deputies to tase him. The man was taken into custody at approximately 2:34 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Both parties involved in the collision reportedly suffered minor injuries.