SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 63-year-old El Dorado Hills man died Saturday night after his vehicle collided with an oak tree off Highway 49, California Highway Patrol Placerville said.
CHP said the man was driving a 2009 Ford Ranger southbound on the highway south of Lauren Lane just after 8 p.m. and, for unknown reasons still under investigation, crossed over into the northbound shoulder.
The driver then entered a steep embankment where the driver’s side of the truck collided with a tree. CHP said the driver needed to be removed from the truck before he was airlifted to Sutter-Roseville Hospital.
The driver was pronounced dead on arrival.
A 19-year-old male passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries, CHP officials said.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
No further details have been released at this time.