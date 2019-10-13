  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 63-year-old El Dorado Hills man died Saturday night after his vehicle collided with an oak tree off Highway 49, California Highway Patrol Placerville said.

CHP said the man was driving a 2009 Ford Ranger southbound on the highway south of Lauren Lane just after 8 p.m. and, for unknown reasons still under investigation, crossed over into the northbound shoulder.

The driver then entered a steep embankment where the driver’s side of the truck collided with a tree. CHP said the driver needed to be removed from the truck before he was airlifted to Sutter-Roseville Hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead on arrival.

A 19-year-old male passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries, CHP officials said.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

No further details have been released at this time.

