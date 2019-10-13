SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Saturday that would require California’s biggest cities and counties to provide safe parking lots for those who live in their cars.
Assembly Bill 891 would have required those areas, including Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Solano, and Placer counties, to each spend at least $55,000 a year to provide the lots.
The original draft of the bill required all 58 counties in California to participate. The amended version only required cities and counties with a population higher than 330,000.
According to the US Census Bureau, there are 22 counties that would have met that threshold:
- Los Angeles: 10,105,722
- San Diego: 3,283,665
- Orange: 3,155,816
- Riverside: 2,355,002
- San Bernardino: 2,121,220
- Santa Clara: 1,911,226
- Alameda: 1,629,615
- Sacramento: 1,495,400
- Contra Costa: 1,123,678
- Fresno: 971,616
- Kern: 878,744
- San Francisco: 864,263
- Ventura: 847,834
- San Mateo: 763,450
- San Joaquin: 724,153
- Stanislaus: 535,684
- Sonoma: 500,943
- Tulare: 458,809
- Santa Barbara: 442,996
- Solano: 434,981
- Monterey: 433,168
- Placer: 374,985
According to the US Census Bureau data from 2015 there are 11 cities in California with a population of more than 330,000 and would have been required to establish a safe parking program:
- Los Angeles
- San Diego
- San Jose
- San Francisco
- Fresno
- Sacramento
- Long Beach
- Oakland
- Bakersfield
- Anaheim
- Santa Ana
Several cities in the state already have similar programs, including Los Angeles, Oakland, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and San Jose.