SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Saturday that would require California’s biggest cities and counties to provide safe parking lots for those who live in their cars.

Assembly Bill 891 would have required those areas, including Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Solano, and Placer counties, to each spend at least $55,000 a year to provide the lots.

READ: Sacramento Considers City-Sanctioned Homeless Parking Lots

The original draft of the bill required all 58 counties in California to participate. The amended version only required cities and counties with a population higher than 330,000.

According to the US Census Bureau, there are 22 counties that would have met that threshold:

  1. Los Angeles: 10,105,722
  2. San Diego: 3,283,665
  3. Orange: 3,155,816
  4. Riverside: 2,355,002
  5. San Bernardino: 2,121,220
  6. Santa Clara: 1,911,226
  7. Alameda: 1,629,615
  8. Sacramento: 1,495,400
  9.  Contra Costa: 1,123,678
  10. Fresno: 971,616
  11. Kern: 878,744
  12. San Francisco: 864,263
  13. Ventura: 847,834
  14. San Mateo: 763,450
  15. San Joaquin: 724,153
  16. Stanislaus: 535,684
  17. Sonoma: 500,943
  18. Tulare: 458,809
  19. Santa Barbara: 442,996
  20. Solano: 434,981
  21. Monterey: 433,168
  22. Placer: 374,985

According to the US Census Bureau data from 2015 there are 11 cities in California with a population of more than 330,000 and would have been required to establish a safe parking program:

  1. Los Angeles
  2. San Diego
  3. San Jose
  4. San Francisco
  5. Fresno
  6. Sacramento
  7. Long Beach
  8. Oakland
  9. Bakersfield
  10. Anaheim
  11. Santa Ana

Several cities in the state already have similar programs, including Los Angeles, Oakland, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and San Jose.

 

