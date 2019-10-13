Comments
NATOMAS (CBS13) — A North Natomas crash Sunday evening has left one person in critical condition and another with major injuries, Sacramento police said.
The two-vehicle collision happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. near Club Center Drive and North Natomas Boulevard.
As of now, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.
The intersection is closed and authorities advise avoiding the area until their investigation is complete.
No further information has been made available at this time.
More details to follow.