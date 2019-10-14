ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are investigating a quadruple homicide after a man turned himself in to Mount Shasta police Monday around noon.
The suspect reportedly drove to Mt. Shasta with a dead body in his car. When he arrived at the Mt. Shasta Police Department, the suspect told police he had murdered the four individuals.
Police say upon further investigation, three people additional were found dead at the suspect’s apartment on the 1800 block of Junction Boulevard in Roseville.
A Roseville police spokesperson said the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is in custody in Siskiyou County. Additionally, police said the suspect was known to the victims but could not elaborate on their relationship.
The identity of the victims has not yet been released.
Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.