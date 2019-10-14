FOLSOM (CBS13) — The owners of a historic Folsom cafe are looking for information after their bear statue was vandalized early Sunday morning.
In a Facebook post, Sutter Station Sweets & Cafe said someone vandalized their bear “Buddy,” which has stood in front of their store for over 40 years.
Co-Owner Marty said neighbors claim to have heard a ruckus around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A witness reached out to the cafe claiming he saw a heavy-duty black truck with a rope attached and tied to the bear statue.
Marty believes the truck was able to pull the statue over the fence, but could not go far towing the over 400-pound statue. That morning, they found Buddy in the street, missing his hand and face.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sutter Station Sweets & Cafe.