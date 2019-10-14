  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A community garden that was growing food for a local food bank was vandalized over the weekend.

The incident happened at a community garden near Northfield Drive in Sacramento.

Officials say hundreds of pounds of produce, including butternut squash, watermelons, and pumpkins, was ruined when someone smashed them.

The food was meant to go to the River City Food Bank.

“It’s not a victimless crime. The people that need it, the hungry, the client at the River City Food Bank won’t be getting our produce…you know, it’s sad,” Bill Maynard, Sacramento Community Garden Program Coordinator, said.

It’s unclear at this point who’s behind the vandalism.

