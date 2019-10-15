VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police in Vacaville arrested three suspects Tuesday morning on multiple charges including vehicle theft and identity theft.
The police department said they received a report of people looking into vehicles at a hotel on Lawrence Drive. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a U-Haul van that was reported stolen the day before.
As they were investigating, officers saw Sacramento residents Doug Brown, 30, and Samantha Krauss, 21, watching the officers from a window. The officers confronted Brown and Krauss as they tried to leave the building. Brown reportedly discarded methamphetamine in front of an officer while holding a U-Haul key.
Officers discovered 29-year-old Anthony Solis was also with the pair.
Through a search of the U-Haul, officers found multiple bags of identifying information. Officers have already identified 100 victims from across California and Oregon.
The three suspects were arrested for vehicle theft, identity theft, conspiracy and violations of their probation.