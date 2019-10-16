CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Calaveras County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a man Sunday after a fight broke out at the Range Bar the night before.
The sheriff’s department said deputies responded to the 100 block of Quail Oaks Road Saturday night around 11 p.m. for a report of a fight. Deputies found a victim of “a serious violent battery” who was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical attention.
Investigators processed the scene and identified 38-year-old Valley Springs resident Benjamin David Robitaille as the suspect. Robitaille was arrested by detectives Sunday evening and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with force/great bodily injury, and battery with serious injury.
He was released after posting $110,000 bail.