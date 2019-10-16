Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for attempted murder Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a shooting in Meadow Vista.
The Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot at a residence in Meadow Vista and transported to the hospital for treatment. When deputies arrived, the suspect was not on the scene.
Detectives found the suspect driving in the area and followed him until pulling him over at Wolf Road and Highway 49 in Nevada County. They arrested Justin Rose, 28, without incident. Rose was arrested for one count of attempted murder.
The status of the victim is unknown at this time.