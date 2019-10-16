  • CBS13On Air

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down Wednesday night after a big rig crash.

According to Caltrans, the overturned big rig blocked all westbound lanes of the freeway just east of Colfax.

Cal Fire said one person sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. CHP estimated the road would remain closed for two hours.

