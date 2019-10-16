PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down Wednesday night after a big rig crash.
According to Caltrans, the overturned big rig blocked all westbound lanes of the freeway just east of Colfax.
Cal Fire said one person sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital.
Westbound Interstate 80 is currently closed 3 miles east of Colfax due to a big rig accident. Cal Fire, CHP, and AMR units on scene. 1 victim with minor injuries being transported to the hospital. CHP estimates 2 hours until freeway will be reopened. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/Wtk4XHIHA7
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) October 17, 2019
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. CHP estimated the road would remain closed for two hours.