CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – The latest on the San Juan High School lockdown, following a nearby shooting Wednesday:

3:38 p.m.

Citrus Heights police announced the lockdown was lifted at 3:35 p.m.

Both directions of Greenback Lane have reopened to traffic.

Parents are now able to pick up their children at San Juan High School.

1:40 p.m.

Police say a shooting happened near campus in the 6300 block of Mariposa Avenue. The suspects then ran towards the school. All of the students are safe, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department statement.

Greenback Lane is closed in the area, allowing police to quickly arrive on campus.

Parents who would like to pick up their students are being asked to wait at Citrus Height Community Center, which is at 6300 Fountain Square Drive, say police.  Updates will be shared as they become available.

 

