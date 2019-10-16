SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The expected announcement of an MLS expansion team coming to Sacramento next week is several years in the making.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the three big Republic FC investors will host an event at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Bank, followed by a fan fest on Capitol Mall.

With the future looking bright, here’s a look back at the Sacramento’s journey to getting an MLS team:

December 2012

Sacramento Republic FC announced a new pro franchise in USL.

September 27, 2014

Sacramento Republic FC capped off their already memorable inaugural season by winning the 2014 USL Pro Championship game on their home turf.

November 10, 2016

Sacramento City Council approves a proposal for a development project that would include a 20,000-capacity MLS stadium at the city’s historic downtown railyards.

January 31, 2017

Kevin Nagle officially submits Republic FC’s MLS expansion bid under the name of Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings, a corporation he controls. Former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman, her husband, Griff Harsh, and San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York initially pledged to join the ownership roster – but withdrew before the final bid was submitted.

November 29, 2017

MLS names Sacramento as one of four cities that could be selected for two new MLS teams. The other finalists are Nashville, Cincinnati and Detroit.

January 22, 2019

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announces that billionaire Ron Burkle has agreed to buy a controlling interest in Sacramento Republic FC, satisfying an MLS requirement that expansion teams be controlled by deep-pocketed investors. Officials said Burkle has also agreed to buy Republic FC’s proposed MLS stadium site and adjacent land in the Railyards to build an entertainment district.

Swipe through renderings of the proposed stadium.

(credit: Sacramento Republic FC)

(credit: Sacramento Republic FC)

(credit: Sacramento Republic FC)

(credit: Sacramento Republic FC)

(credit: Sacramento Republic FC)

April 4, 2019

The team presents its plan along with city officials for a $252 million stadium in the downtown railyards. It includes a $33 million contribution from the city, where it would refund property taxes and waive fees and administrative costs. MLS says Sacramento and St. Louis are in the running to become the league’s 28th franchise.

April 18, 2019

Sacramento and St. Louis are invited to submit formal bids for franchises as Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors formally unveils plans to expand the league to 30 teams.

October 16, 2019

The Republic FC reveals that there will be a “major soccer announcement” on Monday with Mayor Darrell Steinberg and some “special guests.”