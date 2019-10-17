



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police have identified a third crime scene in the killings of four people.

Shankar Hangud surrendered himself to police in Mount Shasta Monday, with the body of one of his alleged victims in his vehicle.

Police have confirmed the fourth victim in the case was killed in Siskiyou County. They say they have located a murder scene in Siskiyou County, which they are only describing as rural.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, but police have confirmed the genders of the victims, who are believed to be related to Hangud. An adult female, a juvenile female, a juvenile male, were all reportedly killed in Roseville over the course of three days last week.

Police say the fourth victim, an adult male, was killed at the third crime scene in Siskiyou County. That victim’s body was found in the suspect’s car in front of the Mount Shasta police department.

Roseville police say they are not saying if the fourth victim was driven to Siskiyou County voluntarily, or if he was taken against his will.

The suspect does not have a criminal history and there were no calls for service to his residence prior to the murder case.