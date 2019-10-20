Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva will appear in court Monday for a sentencing hearing.
Silva pled no contest back in May to a conflict of interest charge connected to money he funneled to the Stockton Boys and Girls Club while he was in office after the prosecution dropped all the other felony counts against him.
Silva faces a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail.