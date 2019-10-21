Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police arrested a 20-year-old man Sunday for allegedly breaking windows at a local coffee shop.
Police said several windows were smashed at Insight Coffee located on 8th Street. The suspect was located shortly after officers’ arrival and led authorities on a brief chase.
Sacramento PD said the suspect, Marcos Medina, was quickly apprehended and is facing felony vandalism charges and a probation violation.
Medina was taken to the hospital to treat a cut on his hand before he was booked at the Sacramento County Jail.