SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police arrested a 20-year-old man Sunday for allegedly breaking windows at a local coffee shop.

Police said several windows were smashed at Insight Coffee located on 8th Street. The suspect was located shortly after officers’ arrival and led authorities on a brief chase.

Sacramento PD said the suspect, Marcos Medina, was quickly apprehended and is facing felony vandalism charges and a probation violation.

Medina was taken to the hospital to treat a cut on his hand before he was booked at the Sacramento County Jail.

