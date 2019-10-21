WOODLAND (CBS13) — Woodland police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others Monday night.
The shooting happened in the area of East and North Streets.
The police department did not release many details about the incident, other than the fact that three people were shot and one of those victims died. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
@woodlandpoliceD confirms a homicide has occurred tonight during a shooting near east and north streets. 2 additional victims. @CBSSacramento
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) October 22, 2019
A spokesperson for the Woodland Police Department confirmed two people were involved in a police pursuit that was connected with the incident.
One witness at the scene said she heard at least 10 gunshots. A heavy police presence descended on the area as officers and investigators processed the scene Monday night, prompting multiple road closures.
Officers did not release any suspect information.
This is a developing story.