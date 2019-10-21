



— The formal announcement of the capital city becoming home to an all-new MLS team is happening today.

The announcement will happen at 11:30 a.m in downtown Sacramento’s The Bank, which was being prepared for the news to come.

Talks about an MLS future started back in 2014 when the Republic FC began to play. Then in 2017, the team applied to be considered for an MLS franchise. Sacramento then set its eyes on the railyards as a possible site for the team’s stadium after securing funding from billionaire businessman Ron Burkle in January 2019.

Businesses in the downtown area say they are excited about the city’s potential MLS declaration, in which Sacramento would gain the 29th team in the league.

“We are a proud soccer-loving city, and we have shown it on the smaller scale,” Takumi Abe, co-owner and chef of Kodaiko Ramen & Bar, said of the city’s current minor league team, Sacramento Republic FC. “And now we’re ready to show everyone.”

Sacramento Republic FC leadership, including Ron Burkle, other team investors, and the mayor will be at the announcement.

Capital Mall is closed down from 3rd Street to 5th Street as Sac Republic FC is setting up for a block party in celebration of the expected announcement Monday morning. The area of 4th street from L to N streets are also closed. Road closures are expected to remain in effect until Monday evening.

Traffic advisory:

Cap Mall is closed @ 3rd Street & 5th Street. 4th Street is closed @ L Street to N street, for @SacRepublicFC ‘s “Indomitable Block Party” setup! Closure will remain in effect until tomorrow evening, when the event concludes! See u there!! pic.twitter.com/Si2cXW3lYq — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 20, 2019

Some business owners told CBS13 that this new MLS venture is going to be great news for their downtown businesses.

One owner says they’ve been waiting just as long as fans have to see a team come here.

“Now that it’s an official thing, it’s phenomenal,” Ronnie Kaldani, assistant GM and bar manager at Tiger, said. “It’s just like having another Kings team, and it just builds the community, especially here in downtown Sacramento. Kind of brings everyone together.”

Some businesses also say there’s building excitement about word of mouth advertisement for their business. Just having more people come to their place could create more revenue for them.

While some are hyped for the team to get to the city, others who live in downtown Sacramento told CBS13 that the celebration could make for some traffic headaches.

“I already have a rough commute coming from Davis and it will probably take me over an hour to get home,” Chris Akins said.

“Especially for the residents, they try to give us a heads up that something is happening. So I know that it’s a bummer, but it just comes with the territory,” Mya Oselsky said.

Akins and Oslesky said that they’re glad the closures will only be around until Monday evening.

But other people told CBS13 they would have liked to have seen the events moved away from heavy traffic businesses. Some are just glad an MLS franchise can call the Capital City home.

“MLS is a sport that’s trying to grow in America and what better place to do it in than Sacramento, which is a growing city,” Aman Brar said.