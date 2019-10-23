GEYSERVILLE (CBS SF) — A fast-moving grass fire is burning in Sonoma County and has forced evacuations in the area, Sonoma County officials said Wednesday evening.
The so-called Kincade Fire is burning near Geyserville. There are strong wind gusts in the area, which is why PG&E shut down power Wednesday. Evacuations have been issued to communities east of Geyserville, Sonoma County officials said on social media.
Evacuations issued east of Geyserville in response to a fire. Stay alert and aware – more information will be posted as available.
— County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 24, 2019
The evacuation order is for Geysers Road to Highway 128, Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road.
There is an evacuation warning for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville.
Officials have not yet released the acreage of the fire.