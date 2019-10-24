  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lodi news

LODI (CBS13) — Lodi Police have cited two juveniles for arson in connection to the fire that destroyed the Tony Zupo Field.

Last week, police released surveillance video of the juveniles, who were seen leaving the area of the field at the time of the fire last month.

On Sept. 22, the bleachers behind home plate and the press box at the historic Tony Zupo Field was destroyed in a fire that was deemed arson.

Swipe through pictures of the field below.

On Thursday, officials announced the two juveniles, who are both 12 years old and younger, were questioned and cited for arson. Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the fire.

The juveniles’ identities will not be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hitchcock at (209) 333-6871.

Comments

Leave a Reply