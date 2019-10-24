Comments
LODI (CBS13) — Lodi Police have cited two juveniles for arson in connection to the fire that destroyed the Tony Zupo Field.
Last week, police released surveillance video of the juveniles, who were seen leaving the area of the field at the time of the fire last month.
On Sept. 22, the bleachers behind home plate and the press box at the historic Tony Zupo Field was destroyed in a fire that was deemed arson.
On Thursday, officials announced the two juveniles, who are both 12 years old and younger, were questioned and cited for arson. Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the fire.
The juveniles’ identities will not be released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hitchcock at (209) 333-6871.