MANTECA (CBS13) — A large crash involving five big rigs and several other vehicles has shut down traffic Friday morning on westbound Highway 120 in Manteca, officials said.
The collision happened just before 9 a.m., west of Union Road. As of now, it is unknown what caused this crash or if anyone was hurt.
California Highway Patrol Stockton said another multi-vehicle collision occurred on westbound Highway 120 near Guthmiller Road. Both eastbound and westbound Highway 120 was blocked between Union Road and Airport Way.
Finding alternate routes is advised.
Westbound traffic was being routed off the highway and rerouted as traffic is backed up to the Highway 99 interchange. Eastbound traffic is backed up to the Interstate 5 interchange, Caltrans said.
There is no estimated time of reopening the roadways, CHP Stockton said.
We will update you as we get new information.